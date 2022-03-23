Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $107.68 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 67.84% and a return on equity of 56.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INVA. StockNews.com raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 3,614,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $18,073,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $19.23. 3,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,939. The company has a current ratio of 54.02, a quick ratio of 54.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Innoviva has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

