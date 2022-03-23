Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. PennantPark Investment reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 132.66% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

PennantPark Investment stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,738. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $520.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.76. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 30.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.