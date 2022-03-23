LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 3,592 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 495.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 132,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1,155.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA QEFA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.51. 28,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,541. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $66.32 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.61.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.