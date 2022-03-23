LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 578.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $3.23 on Wednesday, hitting $408.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,852. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $344.80 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $404.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

