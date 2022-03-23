LexAurum Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,079 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,309,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,912 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $196,920,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,282,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,294 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,544.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,362 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,866,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,292 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $100.76. 2,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,969. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.53.

