Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 35,168 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,000. Equity Residential comprises about 0.7% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,040,759,000 after purchasing an additional 525,049 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Equity Residential by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after buying an additional 2,519,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,629,000 after buying an additional 126,520 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,201,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,096,000 after purchasing an additional 89,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5,365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.59.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.54. 1,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,208. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The business had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $327,081.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

