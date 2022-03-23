UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.5% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,486,052 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,449,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,665 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after acquiring an additional 679,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,978 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,564,906,000 after acquiring an additional 523,453 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $505.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,682,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,696. The business’s 50 day moving average is $478.84 and its 200 day moving average is $457.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $360.55 and a fifty-two week high of $513.00. The stock has a market cap of $475.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

