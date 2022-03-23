193,877 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Bought by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 193,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,379,000. Twitter comprises 4.5% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Twitter in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $198,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $744,993 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $38.33. 223,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,512,344. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of -128.10 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

