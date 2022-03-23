Brokerages Expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to Post -$1.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) to report ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.56). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.81) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($5.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to ($4.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ APVO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.19. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,082. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $32.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

