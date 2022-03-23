$0.48 EPS Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCGet Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.46. Capital Southwest reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 42.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSWC. Hovde Group cut Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 160.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.71. 108,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,978. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $567.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.18. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.68%.

About Capital Southwest (Get Rating)

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

