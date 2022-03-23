Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $192 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.23 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.000 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ NOVT traded down $3.19 on Wednesday, reaching $142.01. The stock had a trading volume of 708 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. Novanta has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $184.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 102.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novanta by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,876,000 after acquiring an additional 61,548 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Novanta by 758.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Novanta by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 23,312 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Novanta by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Novanta by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

