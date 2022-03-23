Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $895.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) to report $895.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $726.49 million. Spire reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

SR stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,085. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. Spire has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Spire’s payout ratio is 63.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Spire by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

