Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $176.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) will announce $176.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.86 million. First Hawaiian reported sales of $173.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year sales of $736.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $730.80 million to $739.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $807.74 million, with estimates ranging from $803.91 million to $813.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Hawaiian.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

FHB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $29.04. The stock had a trading volume of 368,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,395. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $31.16. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,326,000 after purchasing an additional 493,405 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,206,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,610 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,092,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,162,000 after purchasing an additional 876,707 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,752,000 after purchasing an additional 479,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,534,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,605,000 after purchasing an additional 211,261 shares during the last quarter.

First Hawaiian Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.