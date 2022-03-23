PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Stock Price Down 2.8%

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.20 and last traded at $35.49. Approximately 7,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,547,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.53.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $66,519.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 23,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $790,587.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,610 shares of company stock worth $7,279,169 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in PagerDuty by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.