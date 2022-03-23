KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Down 6.8%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $12.14. Approximately 66,789 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,285,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEKE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KE from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC raised KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of -149.38, a P/E/G ratio of 19.54 and a beta of -1.23.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,346,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in KE by 101.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,719,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in KE by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 58,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of KE by 1,656.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719,482 shares during the period. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

