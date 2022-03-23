KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Down 6.8%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $12.14. 66,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 16,285,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BEKE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.38, a PEG ratio of 19.54 and a beta of -1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KE by 1,656.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,178,000 after buying an additional 20,719,482 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of KE by 131.1% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,201,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132,569 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in KE by 338.2% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 17,007,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126,220 shares in the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,614,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,719,000. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

