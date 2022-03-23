Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Trading Down 3.2%

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.40 and last traded at $55.40. Approximately 2,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,247,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tenable from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $502,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $1,037,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,584,400. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Tenable by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tenable by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,272,000 after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 3.0% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

