Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.34. 54,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,086,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gold Fields from $13.80 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1738 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Gold Fields by 116.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Gold Fields by 76.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

