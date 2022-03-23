Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 114,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 15,843,905 shares.The stock last traded at $102.39 and had previously closed at $103.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.62 and a 200-day moving average of $102.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

