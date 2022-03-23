Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Gap Down to $100.22

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $100.22, but opened at $97.99. Avalara shares last traded at $98.46, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.07.

The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.52.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $385,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $58,978.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,135 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 7.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.8% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 5.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

