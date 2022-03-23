Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Down to $7.44

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.44, but opened at $7.27. Compass shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 2,201 shares changing hands.

COMP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.70.

Get Compass alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.