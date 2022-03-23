$42.50 Million in Sales Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $42.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.70 million and the lowest is $38.30 million. Ladder Capital reported sales of $26.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $198.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.30 million to $224.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $199.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

LADR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of LADR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,890. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 103.29 and a quick ratio of 103.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 56.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

