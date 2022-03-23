Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Buys 150 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Allstate were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Allstate by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Allstate by 3.3% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.93.

NYSE:ALL traded up $2.51 on Wednesday, hitting $137.04. 2,356,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,728. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.21. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.