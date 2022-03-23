Analysts Set The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) PT at $260.89

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Boeing alerts:

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Boeing by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing stock opened at $191.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.23. Boeing has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $260.48. The firm has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.