Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Clorox by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 488,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,694,000 after acquiring an additional 115,911 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 99,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of Clorox by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

NYSE:CLX traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,721. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $196.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

