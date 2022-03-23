Brokerages Expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.51 Billion

Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) will report $13.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $13.55 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $13.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $60.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.07 billion to $60.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $56.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.86 billion to $58.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AbbVie.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.86. 85,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,090,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $160.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.10. The company has a market capitalization of $282.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,746,846 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AbbVie (ABBV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.