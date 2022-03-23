Zacks: Analysts Expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.05 Million

Analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) will announce $177.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.47 million. 8X8 reported sales of $144.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year sales of $634.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $620.10 million to $639.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $782.15 million, with estimates ranging from $744.95 million to $805.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.32.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,538 shares of company stock worth $370,001. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 44.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGHT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,350. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.10. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

