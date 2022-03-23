Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.400-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$450 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.80 million.Avid Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.380 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

AVID stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.89. 390,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,713. Avid Technology has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $636,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 310.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 46.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

