Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Sotera Health posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $241.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

SHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NYSE SHC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.67. 419,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,524. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.15. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $27.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $11,123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 279,373 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 569,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

