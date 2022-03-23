Bfsg LLC Takes $207,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,751,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,843,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY traded down $3.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $490.67. 106,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,806. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $481.71 and its 200 day moving average is $497.17. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $452.36 and a one year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.