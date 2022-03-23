Berenberg Bank Increases Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target to GBX 233

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 231 ($3.04) to GBX 233 ($3.07) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 268 ($3.53) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 264.20 ($3.48).

LON SBRE traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 223.50 ($2.94). The company had a trading volume of 90,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,339. Sabre Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173.20 ($2.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 276 ($3.63). The stock has a market cap of £558.75 million and a P/E ratio of 15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 210.48.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

