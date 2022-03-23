Wendell David Associates Inc. Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,619 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST stock opened at $559.42 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $333.80 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $516.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.66.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.89.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

