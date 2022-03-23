STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. STRATA Skin Sciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
STRATA Skin Sciences stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,113. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.86 million, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.99.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.
About STRATA Skin Sciences (Get Rating)
STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.