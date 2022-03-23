STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. STRATA Skin Sciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

STRATA Skin Sciences stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,113. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.86 million, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SSKN Get Rating ) by 90.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.17% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

