Analysts Expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $157.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $157.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.50 million. Bill.com reported sales of $59.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 164.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year sales of $598.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $597.20 million to $600.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $805.09 million, with estimates ranging from $750.00 million to $855.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bill.com.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The company had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total value of $1,354,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total transaction of $1,798,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,169 shares of company stock worth $20,401,473. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $7.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.39. 1,692,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,334. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of -96.79 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.