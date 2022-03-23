ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.180-$-0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-$47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.58 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.340 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FORG. Cowen reduced their price target on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ForgeRock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of FORG traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,838. ForgeRock has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORG. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ForgeRock by 980.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

