Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Down to $148.65

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $148.65, but opened at $145.66. Datadog shares last traded at $145.01, with a volume of 13,887 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

Get Datadog alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2,123.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.41.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total transaction of $26,580,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 161,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $25,377,683.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 703,995 shares of company stock valued at $109,892,713. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,760,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6,107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 280,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.