Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 23,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,894,201 shares.The stock last traded at $73.76 and had previously closed at $74.58.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNS. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.74.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.11. The company has a market cap of $88.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 49.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 162.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 207,752 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 232.5% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 22,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

