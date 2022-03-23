Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aterian (ATER)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aterian (NASDAQ: ATER):
- 3/11/2022 – Aterian had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $9.00 to $4.50.
- 3/9/2022 – Aterian was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aterian Inc. is a technology-enabled consumer products platform which builds, acquires and partners with e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create selling consumer products. Aterian Inc., formerly known as Mohawk Group Holdings Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “
- 3/9/2022 – Aterian had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $9.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2022 – Aterian had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $14.00 to $7.00.
- 3/7/2022 – Aterian was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aterian Inc. is a technology-enabled consumer products platform which builds, acquires and partners with e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create selling consumer products. Aterian Inc., formerly known as Mohawk Group Holdings Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “
- 2/11/2022 – Aterian had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $13.00 to $9.00.
ATER stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.59. 23,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,410. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57. Aterian, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $160.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aterian, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
