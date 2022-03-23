Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 112,170 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 104.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,170 shares during the quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of Caesars Entertainment worth $20,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,904,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,737,000 after buying an additional 161,776 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,029 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,350,000 after acquiring an additional 269,766 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,429,000 after acquiring an additional 564,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,458,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,421,000 after acquiring an additional 367,197 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CZR stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.15. The stock had a trading volume of 17,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,135. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 2.90. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,509. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.21.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

