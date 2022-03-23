S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Buys New Shares in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ternium in the third quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Ternium by 3.8% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TX. StockNews.com raised shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

TX stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,665. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ternium S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.87.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

