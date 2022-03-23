DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Gap Down to $464.71

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $464.71, but opened at $453.53. DexCom shares last traded at $450.20, with a volume of 557 shares changing hands.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $421.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 299.81, a P/E/G ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total transaction of $143,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,690 shares of company stock worth $13,794,029 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

