WPP (NYSE:WPP) Shares Gap Down to $71.42

Several research firms have issued reports on WPP. Barclays lowered WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on WPP from GBX 1,320 ($17.38) to GBX 1,270 ($16.72) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America cut WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HSBC upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WPP in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $764.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.46.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.2505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 3%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 1,394.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

