Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Gap Down to $93.36

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $93.36, but opened at $91.03. Elastic shares last traded at $90.56, with a volume of 866 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Get Elastic alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.17.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,415 shares of company stock worth $986,350 over the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Elastic by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $920,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.