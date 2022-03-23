S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $594,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.39. 16,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,591,971. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.07.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

