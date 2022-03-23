Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Up to $4.76

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $4.89. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 5,150 shares trading hands.

HLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $730.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $168.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $695,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 89,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

