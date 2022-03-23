Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Up to $6.05

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.05, but opened at $6.26. Gerdau shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 91,853 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GGB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gerdau in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter valued at $61,000.

About Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

