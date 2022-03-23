Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.24

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.24 and last traded at $62.85, with a volume of 75703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.92%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,834 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $5,359,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 15,871.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 49,042 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,020 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 28,172 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 392,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,929,000 after buying an additional 24,808 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

