NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Gap Up to $7.56

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.56, but opened at $7.98. NU shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 3,196 shares.

NU has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NU in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NU. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,038,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NU Company Profile (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

