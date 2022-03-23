S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 193,600 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $56.75. 70,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,232,315. The company has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

