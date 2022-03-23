Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 20,601 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

BUD traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,633. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.72. The company has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BUD. Barclays increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($80.22) to €78.00 ($85.71) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.